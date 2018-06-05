ORANGE (CBSLA) — A burglary suspect is at large after leading a police chase into Anaheim early Tuesday.

A burglary was reported at an AT&T store at Chapman Avenue and Main Street at about 1:10 a.m., Orange police Sgt. Robert McCafferty said. The burglars had smashed through a plate glass window to get into the store, which was closed at the time.

They got away in a silver Ford Expedition, which police chased from Orange into nearby Anaheim, where the SUV was abandoned near Lincoln Avenue and Kingsley Street.

Both suspect ran off on foot, but one was shortly taken into custody. A second suspect remains at large.

