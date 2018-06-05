ANAHEIM (AP) — Andrew Heaney pitched a one-hitter on his 27th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 1-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Heaney only allowed a single to Hunter Dozier with one out in the fifth and needed 116 pitches to pitch his first complete game.

Heaney (3-4) hit Jon Jay to start the game, then retired 13 consecutive batters.

The Angels, who have won four of their last five, scored their run when Michael Hermosillo was caught in a rundown trying to steal second base. Chris Young ran home from third to score the lone run of the game.

Brad Keller (1-2) allowed allowed just one run on five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Albert Pujols was out of the lineup Tuesday for a day off. Shohei Ohtani wasn’t in the lineup since he is pitching Wednesday and doesn’t bat the day before or after his starts.

Justin Upton was 3-for-3.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: INF Lucas Duda (right foot plantar fascitis) participated in live batting practice Tuesday and took ground balls and ran. Ned Yost said he’s “getting close.”

Angels: INF Andrelton Simmons came out of Tuesday’s game with a sprained right ankle.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (1-6, 6.08) is winless in his last six starts. His last victory came two months ago, on April 7. In his last start, he gave up eight runs on seven hits in three innings and the Royals lost to Oakland, 16-0.

Angels RHP Ohtani (4-1, 3.18) will make his fifth start at home, where he is 2-1 with a 2.35 ERA. The Angels are 6-2 when Ohtani starts.

