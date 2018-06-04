LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM) — Actress Sara Gilbert, who co-hosts the popular CBS talk show “The Talk,” reacted Monday to the cancellation of the ABC sitcom “Roseanne” after the star – and namesake – of that show posted a racist tweet last week. Gilbert also played Roseanne Barr’s daughter on the show.

“In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week,” Gilbert said on Monday’s show. “A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made,” she continued.

“This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process,” she continued as the audience reacted. “However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made,” she concluded.

The Talk returns live on June 4 after a week of pre-taped episodes.

“As a black woman who is a comedienne, I’m happy to see that it was done swiftly,” said Co-Host Sheryl Underwood.

Julie Chen added, “Canceling the show so quickly sent a strong message and the right message.”

Last week Roseanne Barr tweeted that former Obama aide Valerie Jarret was the “offspring of the ‘Muslim Brotherhood & Planet of the Apes.'”

Barr later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology to Jarrett and “all Americans.”

“I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks,” Barr tweeted. “I should have known better. Forgive me — my joke was in bad taste.” Barr then said she’s leaving Twitter.

ABC canceled “Roseanne,” saying, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”