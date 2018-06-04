ELYSIAN VALLEY (CBSLA) — In Guatemala the death toll has reached 69 after the horrific eruption of the Fuego volcano. Tonight soldiers are helping emergency crews search for people who are missing.

CBSLA’s Rachel Kim is at the Guatemalan Consulate in Elysian Valley tonight where they are trying to figure out how to help out the victims.

The Guatemalan community is getting together at the consulate’s office to figure out the best way they can to help those in their native country.

“A lot of children got burned. And the nearest hospital in Escuintla has collapsed,” said Walter Batres. “We have lost soldiers, rescue and fire guys have died rescuing people.”

Myra Todd lost seven relatives on Sunday. She’s getting updates from family members who survived.

“There is a lot of bodies missing. A lot of bodies in the mortuary and they don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, but its a lot of people there,” said Todd.

The group is asking Angelenos to have compassion and donate what they can to people in need.

“Please come out and help. This could happen to any country in the world,” said Batres. “We saw it in Hawaii. In this case, Guatemala got hit real hard.”

Organizers say the best way to help is with cash donations but you can drop off any donation at the consulate’s office in Elysian Valley on Riverside Drive.