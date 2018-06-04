GLENDORA (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a fiery crash on the Foothill (210) Freeway in Glendora.

A crash between a red sedan and a black SUV was reported at 7:41 a.m. in the eastbound lanes at Grand Avenue, California Highway Patrol Office Patrick Kimball said.

The black SUV became fully engulfed in flames, Kimball said. One person, believed to be a female, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:55 p.m., he said. It’s not known which car the victim was in.

A SigAlert was issued at about 8 a.m., shutting down all but the eastbound carpool lane. Most of the freeway was reopened by about 10:30 p.m.

