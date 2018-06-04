ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — For a hefty price, Disneyland annual pass holders have for years been able to go to the Happiest Place on Earth whenever they wanted – but that privilege is about to end.

With giant crowds expected to descend on Disneyland for the opening of its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, annual passport holders will have to adhere to two new admission calendars, according to the Orange County Register. The new program would have some passes good at certain parks on certain days, but not necessarily both parks on the same day.

According to the Register, there are as many as a million annual passholders to Disneyland. This is reportedly the first time the passport program will see such changes since it started in 1983.

The new, two-calendar program is slated to start next June, just before the Star Wars land’s grand opening.

It will apply to even the highest level of annual pass, which costs up to $1,149 a year, which prior to the change had been able to get passholders into the amusement park every day of the year.