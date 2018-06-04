STONE FIRE: Evacuations Ordered In Brush Fire In Agua Dulce | Watch Live
Filed Under:Agua Dulce, Brush Fire, Stone Fire

AGUA DULCE (CBSLA) – A fast-moving brush fire Monday threatened structures in the Agua Dulce area, officials said.

The Stone Fire started about 12:30 p.m. near the 35100 block of Anthony Road and quickly grew to about 20 acres, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson.

By 1 p.m. the fire was as large as 200 acres, fire officials said.

A fixed-wing aircraft was deployed along with roughly 240 personnel on scene.

Evacuations were ordered for Anthony Road and Sierra Highway.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch