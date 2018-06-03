RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — It’s not unusual for an officer to respond to a noise complaint on a weekend.

But when one officer in Riverside responded to a “loud party complaint” … well, police say there was only one way to handle the call:

That’s right – the officer joined in on a group doing the “cupid shuffle.”

The Riverside Police Department says the residents turned off the music right after the birthday party.

The department posted a clip of the dance, which has been viewed more than 183,000 times.