IRWINDALE (CBSLA) — For Tim Estes, his interest in float building starting in childhood.

At the age of 8, Estes started gluing flowers on floats. Since then, he’s done just about every job it takes to bring a float to fruition.

“I was really fascinated by the building of the floats and making these big giant monsters,” he said.

Today, Estes is living his dream, working 80 hours a week as president of Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale.

Estes’ challenge: to take ideas and shepherd them through the painstaking process it takes to become a show stopping reality.

“It just takes a lot of discipline and a lot of common sense and just good education,” he said. “You kind of look at the model of how things have been created out of the world and all of it comes down to mathematics.”

As Estes explains, mathematics is critical to the work that he does.

“I do my own engineering. I draft my own contracts. I do all my accounts payable,” he said.

For Estes, every day brings new projects and new challenges.

“What I love most about this industry is creativity and doing something different every year,” he added.

STEAM Sundays is a new segment featuring local men and women who have dream careers because of their training in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.