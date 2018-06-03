SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested following a shooting near the route of an annual marathon in downtown San Diego.

Officials said Sunday that there is no threat to the community and the Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego Marathon has resumed.

There were no additional details immediately available.

There was a heavy police response following reports of a shooting not far from City Hall shortly before noon.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch