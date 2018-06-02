ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — A man is expected to survive a wound to the neck suffered during a stabbing attack at a Vons market in Echo Park, a police officer said today.

The stabbing occurred about 11 p.m. Friday at a Vons in the 1300 block of North Alvarado Street, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.

The suspect was described as a 5-feet-8-inch male weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing was asked to call the LAPD’s Rampart Station at (213) 484-3400.

