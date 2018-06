TORRANCE (CBSLA) — One of LA’s most congested connectors is getting a makeover.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and some other officials kicked off the project yesterday. It will widen the 405 and 110 connector with a merging lane.

Thousands of drivers who use the 405 and 110 freeways are hoping the project brings some big relief.

Coming together with our regional partners to improve the flow of traffic at the 110/405 interchange. This freeway improvement eases congestion at one of our busiest interchanges, letting Angelenos spend less time in gridlock and more time with their families. pic.twitter.com/79hNlVZ2LD — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 1, 2018

Mayor Garcetti says without tax-funded widening projects more people will be stuck in traffic.

The $35 million project should be complete in two years.