HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A small plane was forced to use a busy Huntington Beach street as a runway Friday afternoon after the vehicle developed engine trouble.

The plane was headed to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it made the smooth and safe landing.

Authorities were notified just before 5 p.m. that the plane was down in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Newland Street.

Upon arrival, officials found the plane had made a safe emergency landing, Huntington Beach Police Officer Angela Bennett said.

The plane was a Cessna 172. It landed about five miles southwest of the airport. As it came in for a landing, the pilot deftly kept the plane from hitting power lines.

CBS2’s Stu Mundel who was first on the scene said the female pilot was the only one on board.

She reportedly told air traffic controllers she was having engine trouble just before putting the plane down.

Bennett said there were no reports of injuries or damage.