LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Muppets are taking over the Skirball Cultural Center.

More than 100 objects and 25 iconic characters – including Kermit the Frog and duo Ernie and Bert – will be on display as part of a new exhibit at the museum featuring the work of creator Jim Henson.

“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” features character sketches, storyboards, scripts, photographs, costumes, and behind-the-scenes footage from Henson’s projects, including “The Muppet Show”, “Sesame Street”, “Fraggle Rock”, “The Dark Crystal, and “Labyrinth”.

Visitors can also design their own puppet and try their hand at puppeteering as part of the interactive exhibit.

And if you’re looking to kick off the weekend with a tour, there’s a late-night version of the exhibit as part of Skirball After Hours that will feature a DJ set by Timothy Nordwind of OK Go, roving puppeteers, and several food trucks.

“The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited” will run through Sept. 2.