ENCINO (CBSLA) — A slow-speed pursuit involving a stolen, seemingly indestructible Nissan Sentra finally came to an end Thursday after a late-night crawl through the San Fernando Valley.

Sky2 captured at least twelve PIT maneuvers and multiple spike strips deployed throughout the roughly 90-minute chase. Yet the driver managed to escape each time, despite significant damage to the car and traveling as slowly as 5-10 mph.

Just before 11:30 p.m. — about an hour into the pursuit — bystanders joined the fray, attempting to block the suspect’s vehicle with their cars. At least two men were spotted hitting and kicking the car as it moved down Ventura Blvd. while another car tried to head off the suspect’s Sentra. Officers backed off during the confrontation, although at least one of the men was later cited for interfering with police.

The chase finally ended eleven minutes later on Ventura Blvd. at Gloria Ave, after two final PIT maneuvers allowed LAPD vehicles to surround the stolen car. The driver, 30-year-old Jose Arqimioes Figueroa, surrendered without incident. He was taken to the hospital for what was described as “trouble breathing,” and was still being booked and processed Friday morning.

No officers or civilians were hurt.