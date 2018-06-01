Filed Under:Bicep Tendinitis, Clayton Kershaw, Disabled List, DL, Dodgers Ace, Strained Back

DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has returned to the disabled list, this time with a strained lower back.

The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner experienced tightness during his five-inning outing against Philadelphia on Thursday. The Dodgers made the move Friday before their game at Colorado.

The 30-year-old left-hander has spent time on the DL in each of the past two seasons with a back injury.

Kershaw’s start this week was his first after nearly a month on the disabled list with left biceps tendinitis. He said Thursday that he’s “frustrated, disappointed I can’t contribute to the team. Being on the DL’s no fun.”

Kershaw is 1-4 this season with a 2.76 ERA spanning eight starts.

To take Kershaw’s place on the roster, the team recalled right-hander Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

