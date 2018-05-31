LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South Gate woman who fatally struck a man at a taco stand with her car while intoxicated has been sentenced to one year in county jail and five years probation.

Judge Laura F. Priver handed down the sentence against Maribel Rosas, 36, of South Gate Thursday following her Jan. 24 no contest plea to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

On June 26, 2016, Rosas killed 48-year-old Francisco Gaytan while he was waiting for his food at a taco stand near South Clarence and 4th streets in Boyle Heights.

Police said Rosas fell asleep while driving under the influence of alcohol and drove across three lanes, fatally hitting Gaytan, who was also known as Juan Mendez, and injuring several others.

The judge suspended a six-year state prison sentence and ordered Rosas to complete several alcohol awareness programs, the DA stated.

Counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a 0.08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury were dropped as a result of Rosas’ plea, City News Service reported.