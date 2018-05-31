LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — It’s official: Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is off the disabled list and back in the lineup just in time to start Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner had been on the disabled list nearly a month with left biceps tendinitis. He is 1-4 with a 2.86 ERA this season.
Kershaw pitched a four-inning simulated game at Dodger Stadium last Saturday and will take his place in the rotation without making a minor-league rehab start.
Kershaw last pitched May 1 at Arizona when he gave up two runs and six hits over six innings in a 4-3 loss.
Kershaw is 3-5 against the Phillies with a 3.16 ERA in 12 starts.
