PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A man is dead after a confrontation with police in Pacoima. An officer and another person were also hurt.

The incident took place at Telfair Avenue and Paxton Street.

As CBSLA’s Jasmine Viel reports, the stabbing suspect was armed with a pickaxe when he was shot by officers and then taken to the hospital where he died.

The tense confrontation was caught on video outside of a home on Telfair Avenue.

LAPD officers tried using less-than-lethal force to try to get the suspect to surrender who was hiding behind cars in the driveway, yelling at them.

Police had gotten a call about a stabbing around midnight.

The suspect started throwing things at officers. More officers arrived with their guns drawn. One officer was hurt after being hit by one of the objects thrown by the suspect.

The officer was alert as he was loaded onto an ambulance. Paramedics were also treating the man who was stabbed. He was conscious but no word on his condition or how he was related or knew the suspect.

Things escalated from there. Became a standoff situation on the roof of the home after the suspect climbed onto the top of a house. Shortly after he climbed onto the roof the suspect was shot by police.

There is an active investigation under way.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.