By Sheryl Craig



Raw, grilled, steamed, stewed, poached, boiled, seared — there are so many ways to enjoy a seafood meal. The beauty of preparing seafood is how chefs utilize diverse ingredients and cooking techniques to enhance the pure flavor of the piece of fish. Today’s restaurants and chefs are committed to cooking with fresh, high quality, sustainable, wild-caught whole fish. The Los Angeles area is not shy to seafood eateries, cafes and restaurants. Take a tour below to learn where to visit next.

CHAYA Modern Izakaya

110 Navy St.

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 396-1179

www.thechaya.com

What was known for years as CHAYA Venice is now CHAYA Modern Izakaya – the second phase of the restaurant’s exciting relaunch (the space did a remodel in 2016 as phase 1). The new chef team taking over the kitchen will showcase its expertise in Japanese-California cuisine using seafood or kaisen line-caught and flown in overnight from fisheries internationally or sustainably caught in local waters by community supported fisheries. The contemporary menu of shareable hot and cold small plates allow guests to enjoy a culinary adventure. Taste the salmon crudo with a roasted tomato ponzu and fresno chili, a spicy grilled octopus in garlic chili oil with spicy green papaya and the soy-glazed black cod presented with yuzu kosho miso, steamed broccolini,and king trumpet mushrooms.

Prawn Pasadena

16 Miller Alley

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 219-6115

www.prawncoastal.com

Mark Peel’s Prawn is a quick and convenient way to get your lobster roll or clam chowder fixing fixed. Peel’s concept showcases a seafood menu by utilizing centuries-old pressure-cooking technology and tilting steam kettles. Open for lunch, dinner and a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Prawn features many seafood shack classics with a modern touch like the Thai lobster roll, a fried shrimp and oysters roll, paella with a twist, steamed mussels, clam chowder (the creamy broth is swirled with kabocha squash purée), and a seafood stew caldo picante (spicy). Favorite sides include Prawn’s homemade downtown home fried potato chips and spicy coleslaw. If you can’t get to Pasadena, visit the Prawn counter at Grand Central Market DTLA.

Herringbone Santa Monica

1755 Ocean Ave.

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 971-4460

www.herringboneeats.com/locations/santa-monica

Santa Monica’s Ocean Ave hotspot, Herringbone is known as a “fish meats field” restaurant. From weekend brunch to daily Oyster Hour, Herringbone’s menus cover a range of fresh fish starters, plates and platters. Oyster Hour served in the bar/lounge from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. welcomes imbibers and noshers to come in for a daily selection of East and West coast oysters, ceviche tostada and Baja stone crab. Herringbone’s dinner menu makes a big impression with cold fare (Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab, jumbo shrimp, Big Eye tuna carpacio), hot dishes (crab cakes, braised mussels, Buffalo octopus) and entrees (seafood linguini, grilled wild swordfish, mahi mahi, whole roasted Branzino).

Roe Seafood

5374 E. 2nd St.

Long Beach, CA 90803

(562) 546-7110

www.roeseafood.com

Roe Seafood is the buzziest Belmont Shore restaurant these days. Presenting a seafood spread to end all seafood spreads, Executive Chef/Owner Arthur Gonzalez orchestrates his menus to reflect pure taste by utilizing local seafood and ingredients. Roe serves an elevated take on the area’s freshest, sustainable seafood ranging from bacon wrapped mahi with eel sauce, “everything” salmon tartar, grilled seasonal fish “al pastor,” to smoky seafood chowder, smoked fish platter, roe and caviar. Chef Gonzalez also runs Roe Xpress, a daytime seafood market connected to his restaurant, where you can order fresh oysters, fresh fish sandwich, fish tacos, “chowdah” and so much more.

Connie and Ted’s

8171 Santa Monica Blvd.

West Hollywood, CA 90046

(323) 848-2722

www.connieandteds.com

Connie and Ted’s eatery imbues a New England vibe right in LA’s backyard of West Hollywood. The seafood-centric menu created by renowned Chef/Owner Michael Cimarusti gives fish fans a daily raw bar with oysters from both coasts and beyond, chilled seasonal seafood (lobster, crab, clams and live Santa Barbara sea urchin), dinner options like a classic New England boiled dinner, fish and chips, Portuguese fish stew, grilled fresh catch, lobster roll and OMG so much more. Check out Executive Chef Sam Baxter’s “Something Special Every Day” menu, which is available daily from 4 p.m. to close. Daily fish specials accompanied by a wine, beer or cocktail pairing are offered such as baked stuffed lobster with Huber Rose Zweigelt or fish tacos with battered Alaskan cod, paired with Connie & Ted’s house Michelada.

