SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) — A man was shot dead in his car just after 1 o’clock this morning.

The investigation is under way right now on 2nd Street and Beacon.

Family at the scene said he argued with his wife but then left the neighborhood. When he came back he was shot when he was looking for parking.

So far there is no word on any suspects.

