STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A second person suspected to have caused a deadly crash that killed two small boys during an illegal street race has been arrested in Washington State.

Josue Leyvas Gallegos, 30, of Perris was apprehended Friday by U.S. marshals in Kent, Washington for his alleged involvement in a daytime street race that killed 6-year-old Dominick Gonzalez and his big brother, 8-year-old Antonio. Their older brother Luis was driving them to pick up their sister from an after-school program in the Mead Valley on May 15 when a car coming the opposite way on Old Elsinore Road struck their Nissan Versa.

Luis survived, but Dominick and Antonio did not.

The driver of the Honda Accord that hit them was identified as 27-year-old Richard Zuniga, who was found at the scene. He was allegedly racing against a black Nissan Altima when the collision happened.

Zuniga was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and has since been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Gallegos, the alleged driver of the Altima, fled the scene.

Police said Tuesday Gallegos was taken into custody after he attempted to register a vehicle at a DMV office. Investigators with the California Highway Patrol said they had been tracking Gallegos with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Gallegos has been charged with two counts each of vehicular manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a crime, police said.

The Gonzalez family started a GoFundMe campaign to help with the boys’ memorial costs.

