PHILADELPHIA (CBS Philly) — Two for one is usually a good thing, but we’re not so sure about a new fashion item from the high-end clothing brand Balenciaga.

One of the items in the fall 2018 line is a “T-shirt shirt.”

It looks a lot like a T-shirt shirt attached to a collared shirt.

If you think that’s weird, wait until you hear the price. The newest fashion trend will cost you $1,245.

The internet is just plain confused about the shirt.

I thought this Balenciaga shirt was a joke. …Its real and it's $1,290 pic.twitter.com/j0gwfmEaRS — Troy Osinoff (@yo) May 27, 2018

When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ — S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018

Finally! A fashion retailer that caters to Cuato! (and it only costs £935) pic.twitter.com/RJBwmLGdQB — Paul O'Rourke (@Prork) May 28, 2018

Some people have even tried to re-create the item, for free.

Hey @BALENCIAGA, I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018