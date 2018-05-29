LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police revealed that ex-USC gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall has been accused by 52 former patients of sexual misconduct, officials said during a press conference Tuesday.

Officials say the allegations span more than 25 years, from 1990 to 2016 – nearly Tyndall’s entire tenure as a gynecologist at the USC’s student health center.

According to LAPD Captain William Hayes, Tyndall, 71, saw thousands of USC students while acting as campus gynecologist during his 30-year career.

The LAPD and the District Attorney’s Office say they are working together as they review cases to determine if any of them warrant consideration of criminal charges.

“We are here to listen, respond and ultimately work with prosecutors,” LAPD Assistant Chief Beatrice Girmala said.

“We cannot do this without your help,” Girmala said, urging any of the 71-year-old’s former patients to contact the department if they believe they were victimized by Tyndall.

Girmala went on to say that the department is “committed to thoroughly investigate any allegations” of misconduct made by Tyndall.

Tyndall resigned in 2017, following nearly a year on paid leave.

The Los Angeles Police Department is urging anyone who believes they have been victimized by Tyndall to contact the department’s Special Assault Section at (213) 486-6910.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)ted. Wire services contributed to this report.)