STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police are searching for burglary suspects who have broken into at least nine apartments on the same street in Studio City within the last two months.

Suspected burglars caught on security camera in Studio City.

Authorities say the suspects have broken into first floor apartments between the 12700 and 12800 blocks of Moorpark Street.

Residents at one apartment complex told CBS2’s Cristy Fajardo that there have been three break-ins in the building.

According to authorities, the suspects are reportedly after jewelry.

Anyone with information regarding the case or the suspects are urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department North Hollywood Division at (818) 754-8377.

