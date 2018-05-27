(CBS Sports) — The best two words in sports are Game 7. On Sunday, the Cavaliers came back from an early 12-point deficit to hand the Boston Celtics their first home loss of the postseason. Cleveland advances to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season, where they’ll await the winner of the Warriors and Rockets in Monday’s Game 7.

LeBron James was simply remarkable, as he has been all postseason, finishing the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. He’ll now head to the NBA Finals for an incredible eighth straight season. Here’s a recap of the game, along with some of the best highlights.

Boston got off to a great start, led once again by rookie Jayson Tatum. He scored nine points in the first quarter as the Celtics built an eight-point lead.

As expected, LeBron James took the lead for the Cavaliers, pretty much single-handedly keeping Cleveland afloat while the role players struggled. LeBron put up a double-double in the first half alone with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

After scoring just six points in Game 6, Al Horford came out much more aggressively in Game 7, scoring 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting in the first half. He took advantage of several mismatches down low, finishing around the basket consistently.

The Cavs finally went on their run in the second quarter to close the gap to just four points at halftime after trailing by as many as 12.

Things picked up in the third quarter, when the Cavaliers took their first lead of the game. The comeback was punctuated by LeBron’s insane block on Terry Rozier and the ensuing stare down.

The Celtics weren’t intimidated, however, and they responded with huge dunks, first from Horford.

Then a huge slam from Tatum on LeBron.

But in the end, LeBron and the Cavs were simply too much. They put the clamps on defensively and made big plays down the stretch to seal the victory.

