LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Villanueva homered twice and Jose Pirela hit the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, leading the San Diego Padres to a 7-5 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night.

It marked the second multi-homer game of Villanueva’s career, and second this season. He hit three home runs against Colorado on April 3 at Petco Park.

Freddy Galvis and former Dodger A.J. Ellis also homered for the Padres, who won for the second time in their last five games.

Craig Stammen (2-0) got five outs in relief for the victory. After walking Justin Turner with two outs to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth, Brand Hand struck out Matt Kemp looking to seal the win with his 16th save.

Pirela, who had two hits, hit the go-ahead single off reliever Scott Alexander in the seventh after the Padres trailed 4-2 and then 5-3 after five innings.

Turner and Chris Taylor homered for the Dodgers, who have hit 13 home runs in their last nine games. Turner, who played in his 11th game this season after breaking his wrist in spring training, homered for the first time this season.

Daniel Hudson (1-1) took the loss.

Taylor hit a leadoff home run in the first, his third leadoff home run of the season and sixth of his career.

Galvis hit a first-pitch, two-run homer off Dodgers starter Alex Wood in the second inning for his second home run of the season that gave San Diego a 2-1 lead.

Los Angeles went ahead 4-2 with a three-run fourth inning, including Turner’s homer to left off starter Jordan Lyles that tied the game at 2. Logan Forsythe added an RBI single and Joc Pederson had a run-scoring groundout.

Ellis, a longtime Dodgers catcher, hit his first home run of the season for the Padres to pull San Diego within one run at 4-3. Los Angeles made it a two-run game again in the bottom of the inning with a bases-loaded walk by Clay Bellinger.

Villanueva hit a tying two-run homer to center in the sixth to chase Wood. He added a solo shot in the eighth for insurance, giving the Padres a 7-5 lead.

Wood gave up five runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven. He retired the side in three innings, but when he allowed baserunners in the second, fourth and sixth innings, the Padres made him pay with home runs.

Lyles scattered seven hits and allowed five runs. He walked four and struck out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: No updates.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) threw a four-inning simulated game and could be back in the rotation next week … LHP Rich Hill (blister on left middle finger) threw a two-inning simulated game with a protective covering on his finger. He’s expected to next throw a bullpen and then another simulated game.

UP NEXT

Padres: TBD (bullpen game).

Dodgers: RHP Walker Buehler (2-1, 2.38), has been fantastic in six starts. His last outing against the Padres, he threw six hitless innings as four Dodgers had the organization’s first combined no-hitter.

