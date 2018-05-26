MENIFEE (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in a residential neighborhood in Menifee, officials said.

Later, after an investigation, it was determined the man was shot while attending a large party gathering at a house where the homeowners were out of town.

Neighbors said the homeowners have an adult son who advertised the event as a pre-graduation party with a cover charge. It’s estimated that more than 150 people attended.

KCAL9’s Jeff Nguyen said the deceased has been identified as Devaughn Perkins and the victim was an honors student.

In fact, the victim’s mother told Nguyen that her son has just finished his first year at California State University at Dominguez Hills.

“The world lost something great,” says Cory Anderson, Perkins’ father. “He’s one of those kids I know he could have made a difference in something.”

Cory and Ernestine Anderson said their son never gave them any problems. In fact, he excelled at school and was always eager.

She says he skipped a year of high school and started college early.

“In elementary school, in second grade,” she recalls, “he was up at 4 o’clock in the morning trying to prepare himself to get ready for school. We would have to make him go back to bed.”

Perkins’ grandmother is also taking the loss hard.

“He was my heart,” she says, “And I was his heart.”

She’s hoping the shooter will turn him or herself in.

“He was one of the reasons I get up in the morning,” she said.

The shooting was reported around midnight near the intersection of Cleary Street and Michener Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Perkins had been shot. He died a short time later, sheriff’s officials said

There was no immediate word on a suspect or motive.

Perkins’ brother has set up a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled at 7 p.m. at The View church in Menifee.