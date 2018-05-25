SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Investigators are searching for a gunman who shot a woman while she was sitting in a minivan in South Los Angeles overnight Thursday.

The shooting occurred before 1 a.m. Friday in the 3600 block of South Griffith Avenue. Los Angeles police responded to find the woman with a gunshot wound to shoulder. She had been shot while sitting in a parked minivan, police said. Video showed the front driver’s side window riddled with bullet holes.

The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators have no suspect information or motive in the shooting.