GLENDORA (CBSLA) – A 39-year-old Rialto woman was taken into custody Thursday on allegations she sent threatening letters to a Glendora school.

Magaly Esmeralda Alvarenga was arrested on three counts of criminal-terrorist threats against St. Lucy’s Priory High School, a private all-girls Catholic school, Glendora police said in a news release.

The exact nature of the threats and Alvarenga’s relationship to the school was not confirmed.

Alvarenga was booked into the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to inmate records.

Her first hearing is scheduled for May 29.