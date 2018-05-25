Filed Under:Deep Note, George Lucas, Return Of The Jedi, Skywalker Sound, Star Wars, THX

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSLA) — You’ve heard the bone-rattling, spine-tingling sound before countless Hollywood movies. Now you can see it: THX is sharing the handwritten score to its iconic “Deep Note” for the first time in its 35-year history.

‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas started THX with audio scientist Tomlinson Holman in 1982 to work on a set of standards for movie-theater audio and video, in a move that also led to the creation of Lucas’ audio company Skywalker Sound.

The “Deep Note” was composed by Dr. James Moorer, who had worked at Lucasfilm with Lucas. It debuted just over a year later in a trailer attached to screenings of ‘Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.’

THX now certifies consumer electronics, car audio systems, and live entertainment in addition to movie theaters. And last month, the company announced it was working on a new version of the “Deep Note” trailer to mark its 35th anniversary.

Here’s another version you may remember:

