THERMAL (CBSLA/AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in the Coachella Valley are working to squash the growing number of thefts from local farms.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies stopped a vehicle in Thermal on Wednesday and found 800 pounds of spaghetti squash that had been stolen from a nearby farm.

Jose Castellanos, 55, of Thermal, was taken into custody for investigation of theft of agricultural products.

The department notes that the squash was confiscated, and did not give an estimated value of the stolen crops.

Thermal Station deputies have been investigating a recent rash of thefts from the farming communities of Thermal, Mecca and Oasis.

