SAN PEDRO (CBSLA) – A 50-foot sports fishing boat caught fire Friday morning near the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. outside the entrance of the port, near the L.A. Harbor Lighthouse.

Los Angeles city and county fire department crews were responding with their own fire boats to battle the blaze. It was unclear how many people were aboard or whether anyone was injured.

Video showed three other boats which had responded to the distressed vessel and linked themselves to it.

No further details were confirmed.

