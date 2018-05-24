LEIMERT PARK (CBSLA) — A woman believed to be the caretaker of a man who was found dead along with his mother and stepfather has been arrested Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Nancy Jackson, 55, was arrested and booked just after midnight on suspicion of murder. She is suspected in the murders of 62-year-old Phillip White, his mother, 77-year-old Orsie Carter, and her husband, 82-year-old William Carter.

Neighbors say White, a retired probation officer, had recently been diagnosed with MS, and Jackson was seen recently helping him or with the home. Arguments were heard recently between the two, according to neighbors.

Jackson was initially wanted for questioning in the deaths as a material witness.

White and the Carters had been found by White’s son, who had been calling his father and had come to the house to check on them. He found his father and grandparents’ bodies in a bathroom after looking through a window.

All three had blunt force trauma injuries, and two had been shot.