WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — She came, she saw and she conquered.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who said she had a one-night stand with Donald Trump — an encounter he continues to deny despite acknowledging a $130,000 hush payment — was given the key to West Hollywood Wednesday and she said she has no intention of letting up on the president.

West Hollywood Mayor John Duran declared it “Stormy Daniels Day.”

The widely-popular adult film star and director appeared at adult books and video emporium Chi Chi Larue’s — owned by the gay and straight porn director of the same name.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be honored for her involvement in the #RESIST movement, of which West Hollywood has been a big part.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” the city said in a statement Tuesday. The city tweeted at Daniels, calling her “a profile in courage.”

Duran reiterated that same message Wedneday.

“She’s standing strong putting it out there and taking on the most powerful man on the planet.” said Duran.

Daniels told the assembled crowd that she related fully with the people of West Hollywood.

“This community has a history of standing up to bullies,” she said, “and speaking truth to power. And I’m very, very lucky to be a part of it.”

The #RESIST campaign aims to protect Americans, specifically women and minorities, against what it calls “despotism” in the age of Trump.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, did not want to discuss a $10 million judgement against his firm but said of his client Daniels, “I think there is a lot more information and a lot more bombs to drop and it’s going to be very interesting to see what Mr. Cohen and Mr. Trump do and how they deal with it.”

As Daniels basked in the celebrity of her day, she left those in attendance with a message.

“Everyone should be treated with dignity and fairness and decency,” she said.

From 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, she did meet-and-greets, signed autographs and sold T-shirts that said “#Team Stormy.”