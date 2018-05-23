WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted and robbed a man in a West Hollywood store Monday night.

The attack occurred at 7:50 p.m. in an electronics store in the 1000 block of La Brea Avenue. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the suspect approached the victim from behind and punched him in the head, which sent the man falling to the floor.

The suspect then stole the victim’s cell phone and fled through a back emergency exit.

The suspect was described as black, 30 to 35 years old with a bald head. He was wearing shorts and a black hoodie at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 310-855-8850 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS-8477.