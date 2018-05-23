LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are at a Leimert Park home early Wednesday to investigate the murder of three people.

The victims were believed to be a married couple – a woman in her 70s, and a man in his 80s – and their son, believed to be in his 60s. They were discovered inside the home in the 3900 block of Bronson Avenue by a man who was the grandson of the couple, and the son of the third victim.

The man had tried to get in touch with them by phone, and had come to check on them, according to a LAPD captain.

“As he looked through the window, he saw what appeared to be bodies lying on the ground,” he said.

The three were found in a bathroom with apparent trauma to their heads. Police say they appeared to have been overpowered.

No suspect is in custody, and police are looking for a possible person of interest – a woman who worked as the victims’ caregiver.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)