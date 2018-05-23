LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for thieves who lifted half a million dollars worth of medical equipment, though the doctor who owns it says it will not be worth anything to criminals.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Saul Lahijani, MD told CBS2 News he woke up Wednesday morning to find his van missing from his building’s parking garage in Beverly Glen. Inside was medical laser equipment worth $500,000.

“You wake up in the morning, and you see this happening, and it’s really discouraging,” said Lahijani. “There were not just one but multiple lasers, and we have PRP (platelet rich plasma) equipment, all sorts of equipment, which we take with us to other locations and we use every week,” Lahijani said.

Security video from the building shows two men using what police believe is a post office master key to open the door to the car garage. They break into several cars before breaking into Lahijani’s van and hot-wiring it.

“I think they just saw big equipment, and they decided to take it,” Lahijani posited. He said he’s also upset because he’s still making payments on the equipment, adding that the criminals didn’t realize the equipment is basically worthless to them.

“These serial numbers have been called to the companies, and they’ll be of no use to anyone, because as soon as they are called in, they will know that these are stolen property,” Lahijani warned. “So I encourage them to turn them in because they will be of no value to anyone except us.”

Anyone with information regarding the suspected thieves or the stolen equipment is encouraged to call detectives at LAPD’s West L.A. station at (310)444-0702. People can also leave a tip anonymously at (800)222-TIPS or online at the LAPD Crime Stoppers site.