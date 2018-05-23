By Gary Schwind



Pretty much every restaurant has a kids menu. A lot of times the options for kids are pretty limited or perhaps not that healthy. Some places not only give kids more options but also better options. If you have kids, try these places where your kids are sure to find some menu item they enjoy, which makes for a better meal for everyone involved.

Sessions West Coast Deli

2825 Newport Blvd.

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 220-9001

www.sessionswcd.com

Sessions is a great place to bring the whole family. Here you’ll find some really good things on the kids’ menu. One of the items is a grilled cheese sandwich made with sharp cheddar. Another option is a turkey sandwich complete with cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. This is a big sandwich, so if you have smaller kids, this can definitely be shared. The sandwiches are served with either fries or apple slices. Finally is one of those “secret menu” items: chicken and donuts, which is a twist on chicken and waffles. Chances are good that you won’t have to box any of this if you order it for your kids.

4th Street Market

201 E. 4th St.

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(714) 486-0700

www.4thstreetmarket.com 201 E. 4th St.Santa Ana, CA 92701(714) 486-0700

This is the great place to bring the kids for a couple reasons. First, a variety of restaurants call 4th St. Market home. This is great news if you have kids who can never agree on where they’d like to eat. Each of your kids can choose to eat at a different place, and then you can gather as a family to eat on the patio or in any of the common areas. Second, each place has a kids’ menu that goes beyond the usual burger and grilled cheese.

Rutabegorz

264 N. Glassell St.

Orange, CA 92866

(714) 633-3260

www.orange.rutabegorz.com 264 N. Glassell St.Orange, CA 92866(714) 633-3260

One issue with kids menus is that the frequently have very few options. Rutabegorz realizes that kids don’t always want the same three things, so they provide options for their young eaters. Pasta is usually a safe bet with kids, and here they can order it with red or white sauce, or with butter and cheese. Macaroni and cheese is also an option as well as a cheese sandwich, a pizza bagel, and a quesadilla. Your kids are likely to find something they like on the menu here.

Related: Best vegetarian restaurants in Orange County

Burntzilla

14413 Culver Drive

Irvine, CA 92604

(949) 392-5995

www.burntzilla.com 14413 Culver DriveIrvine, CA 92604(949) 392-5995

Technically Burntzilla doesn’t have a kids menu. However, this place specializes in food that is just the right size for kids. Here you’ll find sliders ranging from burgers to fried cheese. You’ll also find Zillas, which are miniature versions of hot dogs that are perfect for small hands. Your kids are sure to find something they like at this restaurant where the food looks like it was designed for kids.

Reunion Kitchen and Drink

610 N. Coast Highway, Suite 102

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 226-8393

www.reunionkitchen.net 610 N. Coast Highway, Suite 102Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 226-8393

At most restaurants, you get the feeling that they offer a kids menu simply because they are expected to do so. The options for kids are usually few. Reunion Kitchen gives kids more options than just a burger or grilled cheese, although both of those are part of the kids’ menu. Here kids can choose from items like fish and chips, pasta, or even a chicken teriyaki bowl. This place definitely goes beyond the standard kids’ menu.

Related: Best burgers in Orange County