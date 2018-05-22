ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Critter concerns at the Happiest Place on Earth. A visitor caught a rodent on camera scurrying across the floor of one of the Disneyland resort’s hotels.

As CBSLA’s Stacey Butler reports, Disneyland tonight is taking some serious action.

The cell phone video was taken by a guest Monday night inside the lobby of the Hearthstone Lounge at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

“I think it’s pretty bad to get to that state that they have rodents running around in the main foyer,” said guest Raelynn Flatters.

Guests pouring out of Disneyland Tuesday night were shocked that rodents appeared to run around the popular lounge.

“That’s disgusting,” said a visitor. “And I bet they weren’t named Mickey either.”

The Hearthstone Lounge normally serves drinks and food all day and night but for now it’s shut down.

A Disney spokesperson said they just finished a major construction project on the hotel and the rodent sighting may have stemmed from that.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Disney said:

“We made the decision to immediately close the location last night after we identified a construction-related issue. We are taking aggressive measures to mitigate the problem and plan to reopen the lounge tomorrow morning.”

“I think it should be shut down until the rats are gotten out,” said guest Abrielle Cattermole.

Disney employees said that Disney does keep feral cats on the resort grounds just to manage the rodent problem. The cats of Disneyland even have their own Twitter page.

“I don’t think I’d like to stay,” said a visitor. “I’m glad I’m staying outside of the park.”

The Orange County Health Department said that earlier in the day they sent a food inspector out to examine the lounge. There should be a full report of what they found Wednesday morning.