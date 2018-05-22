LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A mistaken prop with the word “bomb” written on it forced street closures and evacuations in Long Beach Monday night.

Sometime before 11 p.m., a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was called to the scene of West 7th Street between Daisy and Magnolia avenues after someone reported spotting a metal object with wires coming out of it and the word “bomb” written on it.

Surrounding homes were evacuated and streets were shut down. The item was eventually determined to be a harmless prop, Long Beach police said.

The streets was reopened and the evacuations were lifted. No further details were confirmed.

