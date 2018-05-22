SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A trio of newborn kittens are recuperating at a San Diego County foster home after being rescued from a Santa Ana storm drain.

The kittens were heard crying under a manhole cover and a volunteer from OC Community Cats rushed over to help, according to the rescue organization.

Firefighters, police officers, security guards from a nearby business center and workers from Spectrum Cable all jumped in to help, lashing together two 20-foot poles to retrieve the last kitten.

There were two orange kittens and one that appeared to be black and white. The rescue group said they believed the kittens were about a week old.