ECHO PARK (CBSLA) — One of the steepest streets in Los Angeles is going one-way.

Baxter Street, which has gained attention as of late for myriad traffic problems caused by navigation apps directing drivers onto it as an alternative to busy Glendale Boulevard, will undergo a makeover after outcry from residents.

Apps like Waze have sent extra traffic to Baxter Street, which in turn has sent cars onto lawns, fences and over curbs because cars end up bumper to bumper on a 33 percent grade.

The coming changes include:

— Baxter Street between Allesandro Street and North Alvarado Street will be converted to a one-way street in the westbound direction;

— Baxter Street between North Alvarado Street and Lake Shore Avenue will be converted to a one-way street in the eastbound direction;

— Fargo Street between Allesandro Street and North Alvarado Street will be converted to a one-way street going westbound;

— Cove Avenue between Cerro Gordo Street and Lake Shore Avenue will be converted to a one-way street going eastbound;

— Two stop signs will be added to Lake Shore Avenue at Baxter Street, making the intersection a four-way stop;

— Advance signage and markings will be utilized to direct motorists;

— Right turns will be restricted from Alvarado Street onto Baxter Street between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The work to make the changes will bring temporary “no parking” signs to the area as a safety precaution as early as 8 a.m. Tuesday.

