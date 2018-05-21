HIGHLAND PARK (CBSLA) — A neighborhood in Highland Park was locked down Monday morning as police investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting.

Police say two officers were following a suspected stolen car in the area of Avenue 50 and Aldama Street at about midnight when someone began firing out of it with a shotgun. The officers returned fire before colliding with a parked car.

A breathless call to dispatch from one of the officers called for a rescue ambulance.

“The right passenger had a shotgun, we were taking shots fired,” the officer said. “I need an RA, possibly, for my partner.”

The reportedly stolen car continued driving, and the suspects later abandoned it and took off on foot. They were later found by officers and taken into custody. One of the suspects suffered what was described only as an “unknown injury” and taken to a hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Police officials say they have recovered a weapon.