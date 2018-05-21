SAN ANTONIO (CBS News) — Authorities say a monkey went bananas after escaping from its crate Monday at the San Antonio International Airport, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports. The monkey made its escape as it was being transported from a plane to the baggage area.

San Antonio Police said officials cornered the animal inside a room at the airport around 3:45 p.m. local time.

Aerial footage showed several police cruisers responding to the scene as officials searched for the animal on the tarmac.

An airport employee told KENS-TV that employees recently “went wild” trying to chase a loose cat. “I can only imagine a monkey or baboon going around right now. I’m just glad we caught it and it’s safe but it was pretty hectic for us at the airport today,” she said.

Police said operations have returned to normal.