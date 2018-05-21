Filed Under:Airports, Monkeys, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (CBS News) — Authorities say a monkey went bananas after escaping from its crate Monday at the San Antonio International Airport, CBS affiliate KENS-TV reports. The monkey made its escape as it was being transported from a plane to the baggage area.

monkey Escaped Monkey Captured At San Antonio Airport

A monkey on the loose at San Antonio International Airport. (KENS-TV)

San Antonio Police said officials cornered the animal inside a room at the airport around 3:45 p.m. local time.

Aerial footage showed several police cruisers responding to the scene as officials searched for the animal on the tarmac.

An airport employee told KENS-TV that employees recently “went wild” trying to chase a loose cat. “I can only imagine a monkey or baboon going around right now. I’m just glad we caught it and it’s safe but it was pretty hectic for us at the airport today,” she said.

Police said operations have returned to normal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch