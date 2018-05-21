LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Carlos Gonzalez drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single in the eighth inning and the Colorado Rockies edged the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Monday night.

German Marquez pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and Gerardo Parra homered for the Rockies, who moved into first place in the NL West ahead of slumping Arizona.

The loss snapped the Dodgers’ four-game winning streak as they returned home after sweeping three games against the Nationals.

Los Angeles committed two errors in the eighth and another in the ninth in the first of 19 meetings with the Rockies.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler gave up one run and two hits in seven innings, struck out six and walked none.

With one out in the eighth, Tony Wolters walked against Pedro Baez (1-3), stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Yasmani Grandal. After Pat Valaika struck out, Gonzalez reached on the infield single to second base, scoring Wolters to put Colorado ahead.

Chase Utley backhanded the ball and threw to first. It bounced once and went over Cody Bellinger, leading to the Dodgers’ second error of the inning. Gonzalez took second on the throw before Charlie Blackmon popped out to end the inning.

Utley’s second error of the game came in the ninth. He bobbled the ball while throwing to first, allowing Gerardo Parra to reach base and Nolan Arenado to take second. However, Justin Turner turned a double play to end the inning when Trevor Story grounded to third and Turner stepped on the base before throwing to first.

The Dodgers had just one runner reach base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings — all on walks.

Marquez (3-5) allowed one run, struck out five and walked two. Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his major league-leading 17th save in 19 chances.

Matt Kemp was thrown out to end the game when he tried to scamper back to first base after taking a step toward second on an infield single. Wolters backed up the play and retrieved a throw that got away. He tossed the ball to first in time to get Kemp as he made a headfirst dive back to the bag.

Parra homered into the left-field pavilion leading off the fifth, tying the score at 1.

Los Angeles led 1-0 on Max Muncy’s leadoff homer in the fourth.

Buehler was hit by comebacker from Story in the fifth, but grabbed ball and tossed underhand to first to get the out after Parra’s tying homer. Buehler was checked by a trainer and tossed some practice pitches before staying in the game.

Turner went 0 for 4 in his first home game of the season since coming off the disabled list during the Dodgers’ road trip. He hit into an inning-ending double play in the eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (left biceps tendinitis) will throw 30-40 pitches in a bullpen session Wednesday and a three- or four-inning simulated game on Saturday. If that goes well, manager Dave Roberts said the team will figure out when Kershaw can return. Roberts said Kershaw is no longer bothered by the tendinitis that sent him to the DL after his start on May 1.

UP NEXT

RHP Chad Bettis (4-1, 3.27 ERA) will start Tuesday’s game for Colorado. The Dodgers will call up RHP Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game in anticipation of him either starting or coming out of the bullpen. He has a 2.08 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in the minors.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)