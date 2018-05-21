LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s been a rough start to the 2018 season, but the Los Angeles Dodgers hope to turn it around with a 10-game homestand starting Monday that will include dollar-priced Dodger Dogs for one night only.

For the first time since 2012, the price of all Dodger Dogs will be reduced to just $1 for Monday’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium.

The foot-long hot dogs usually cost $6.50.

Fans are limited to five Dodger Dogs per transaction.

The special discount coincides with Firefighter Appreciation Night: a portion of the proceeds of a special ticket package will benefit the California Fire Foundation, a nonprofit organization which provides emergency support to departments and families of firefighters killed in the line of duty, scholarships to children of fallen firefighters, and immediate, short-term

relief to victims of fire or other natural disaster throughout California.

The Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals after a 7-2 win on Sunday.

