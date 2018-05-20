HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Everyone is welcome at your neighborhood Starbucks. This includes just hanging out or using the bathroom.

The policy change comes five weeks after two black men who did not purchase anything were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks.

CBSLA’s Chris Holmstrom headed to Hollywood Boulevard to get local reactions to the policy change.

“I’ve definitely done it. So I don’t see a problem with it,” said Nicole McDonald.

“I think it should have always been that way, especially because of the way racism is you know,” said Desiree Mollere.

But some customers have other concerns.

“If you go into a business and you just sit there and you don’t buy anything you are taking up space at the table,” said Melrose Larry Green.

“You could end up having a squatters problem where you just have people coming and staying. I mean if they are going to do that they need to limit how long people can stay in there,” said Joe Selva.

The story is getting a lot of traction on the CBSLA Facebook page.

One viewer said “it will be a homeless camp. At least we won’t have to deal with them on the street.”

That is a concern some employees have.

“We get attacked a lot. Hollywood Boulevard. So I feel like obviously if you get attacked then we have the right to say no. We have the right to say no and call the police,” said Starbucks employee Ayumi.

The changes were hinted at earlier this month. Starbucks Executive Chairman Howard Schultz said:

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom, but we’re going to make the right decision 100% of the time and give people the key, because we don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to use the bathroom.”

Something one family interviewed by Holmstrom can get behind, especially after a busy day on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Bathroom and sit,” said Dolores Charles. “Sometimes you don’t feel like drinking the coffee or something and they let you stay then I think that’s good.”