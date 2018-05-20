MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — The hunt was on for a driver accused of shooting another driver on an Inland Empire freeway.

The victim pulled over into the parking lot of a Target store on Bradfield Avenue and Alondra Boulevard and called 911.

The California Highway Patrol says the incident initially unfolded following a confrontation at a Valero gas station in Moreno Valley early Saturday morning.

The victim left in his white Toyota Camry and got on the 60 Freeway.

That’s where he was tailgated in a driver in a gray Dodge Charger. Police said that driver then shot him in the left side.

The victim was expected to survive.