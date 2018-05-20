LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday announced they have placed left-handed starter Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list.

Hill threw two pitches in the nightcap of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the Nationals before having to leave the game with a recurring blister problem on his left middle finger.

The Dodgers recalled ambidextrous reliever Pat Venditte from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill Hill’s roster spot.

Hill was making his sixth start of the year Saturday. The veteran southpaw will be making his second stint on the disabled list this season. He’s, gone 1-2 with a 6.20 ERA (17 ER/24.2 IP) and has struck out 25 batters in 24.2 innings.

Venditte, 32, returns to the big league club for his second stint after being optioned to Triple-A OKC just prior to yesterday’s games. Venditte has allowed two runs in 2.2 innings (6.75 ERA) and struck out two without issuing a walk in three relief appearances with the Dodgers.